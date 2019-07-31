|
|
James "Pee Wee" Cain
Pensacola - Lt Col James "Pee Wee" Cain, passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born February 12th, 1936 in the Brownsville area of Pensacola. He was the last surviving sibling of Charles and Lola Cain.
Pee Wee was an accomplished football player at Pensacola High School and University of Alabama, playing for Paul Bryant. Upon graduation from college, Pee Wee joined the Air Force and earned his wings. He was awarded numerous medals and awards throughout his career and volunteered for several combat tours, including top secret assignments in the Raven Program. Many legends and stories have been told about Big Jim, Raven 41. Shot down several times behind enemy lines. Missions so secret, that it would be many years later before they could award his purple heart.
He was a great Warrior and a greater family leader. He loved his Grand Kids and as the last survivor of his large family, he took the leadership roll very serious and loved his nieces and nephews as his very own.
His larger than life presence will be missed by many. We have lost a true American Hero.
Visitation will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 with his funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors. His Nephew and US Navy Captain Dan Cain will deliver Eulogy.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 31, 2019