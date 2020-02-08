|
|
James Cary Thompson
Pensacola - James Cary Thompson passed away on February 6, 2020 in Youngstown, Florida after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family. Cary was born on October 18, 1946 in Jackson, Mississippi. He moved to Pensacola, Florida at the age of five and graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1964. He worked for many years at N. Goldring Corp. before retiring in 2000. He and his wife, Becky Thompson, then started RT's painting in 2002 and he worked until 2009 when his health started to decline. Cary enjoyed fishing, golf, being outdoors, the Florida Gators (and a cold beer), and above all, spending time with his grandchildren. He was surrounded by family and many friends who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Helen Thompson, father and mother-in-law, Charles & Kate Pratt, brother-in-law, Rusty Davis as well as his special dog, Barney. He is survived by his wife, Becky Thompson, four children, Mark Thompson, Jason Thompson (Cheryl), Joey Tavares (Brittney) and Faith Goodman (Jerry); siblings, Pat Gibbs (Butch), Diane Bryson (Penny), Carol Clement (Orrin), Brenda May (Tom), Barbara Shaw (Stan), Richard Thompson, Peanut Thompson (Kay); brother-in-law, Bob Hobbs (Janet); eight grandchildren, Abigail Thompson, Tayler Thompson, Levi Thompson, Tyler Tavares, Christian Tavares, Paisley Tavares, Karrie Ann Tavares, Jaeden Goodman; special friends, Carlos Cardona, Diane McLaughlin, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him!!! Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, 210 East 11th Street, Panama City, FL 32401.
Wilson Funeral Home
214 Airport Road
Panama City, FL 32405
850-785-5272
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020