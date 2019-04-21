Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Grand Lagoon Yatch Club
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Grand Lagoon Yatch Club
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Chestnut Hardy Taylor Sr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Chestnut Hardy Taylor Sr. Obituary
James Chestnut Hardy Taylor, Sr

Pensacola - James Chestnut Taylor, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019. He was born in Gainesville, Florida to his loving parents Alston R. Taylor and Leslie Lee Dean. One of James' proudest achievements was being a part of the team that build the F-14 Tomcat replica that sits outside the National Naval Aviation Museum. A special thanks to the wonderful staffs of Trahan Family Funeral Home, Olive Branch Rehab and Health, Covenant Care, Pensacola Paramedics and Firefighters, Hospice Unit of West Florida Hospital, The Woodlands Medical Center, including the concierges, and Myrtle Grove Baptist Church staff, as well as his loving compassion friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club. Fellowship will begin at 1:00 pm, with the service following at 2:00 pm. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite college football team tee shirt.

On Friday, April 26, 2019, we will meet at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 11:30 am, to leave in a procession, led by the Patriot Guard to Barrancas National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at 12:30 pm. Family reception to follow at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now