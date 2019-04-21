|
|
James Chestnut Hardy Taylor, Sr
Pensacola - James Chestnut Taylor, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019. He was born in Gainesville, Florida to his loving parents Alston R. Taylor and Leslie Lee Dean. One of James' proudest achievements was being a part of the team that build the F-14 Tomcat replica that sits outside the National Naval Aviation Museum. A special thanks to the wonderful staffs of Trahan Family Funeral Home, Olive Branch Rehab and Health, Covenant Care, Pensacola Paramedics and Firefighters, Hospice Unit of West Florida Hospital, The Woodlands Medical Center, including the concierges, and Myrtle Grove Baptist Church staff, as well as his loving compassion friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club. Fellowship will begin at 1:00 pm, with the service following at 2:00 pm. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite college football team tee shirt.
On Friday, April 26, 2019, we will meet at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 11:30 am, to leave in a procession, led by the Patriot Guard to Barrancas National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at 12:30 pm. Family reception to follow at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019