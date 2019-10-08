|
James D. "Doug" Gilmore
Casselberry, FL - Doug's allotted time on earth has ended. He was the first child of William and Betty Gilmore, who preceded him in death. Born in the old Sacred Heart Hospital in East Hill gave him a love for the East side of his native Pensacola.
Doug is survived by his wife, Carol; his three children, Anna Fair (Jeff), Kristin Kaufman (Jeff), and Jason Gilmore (Ada); step children that he loved as his own, Nick Piotraschke (Leslie), Tasha Wells (Jonathan), Michelle Terry, and Jacqueline LeTarte; two brothers, Steve (Cindy) and Ken (Renae); as well as, numerous grandchildren and a few great grandchildren.
Whatever Doug did or didn't do in his life will be remembered by those that knew him and beyond that isn't necessary. He is gone so there is no need of accolades or reprimands. They are only words with no meanings. Doug asks those that truly miss him to set aside just one day a year to say a prayer for him, close your eyes and remember him.
Doug's physical life ended on October 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be on October 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 24. W. Wright Street, with Pastor Blankschaen officiating. Family and friends are invited to share tales of Doug with each other. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery on October 10, 2019 at 2:00 with Trahan Family Funeral Home directing.
Some of it's magic, and some of it's tragic, but I had a good life all the way.
Written for Doug by Doug.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019