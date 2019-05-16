Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
James Donnie Sessions
James Donnie Sessions

Milton - James D. "JD" Sessions, born in Jay, Florida on July 6, 1927, was called to Heaven on May 13, 2019.

JD was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Flaucille. JD is survived by his sons, Paul (Elaine) and Mike (Susie); grandsons: Scott, Shane, Steven (Kerrie), Chad and Josh Sessions; granddaughters, Shannon Vallas (Michael) and Christi Sessions; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jack-of-all trades, JD performed many different occupations to feed his family - from farming, barbering, owning a hardware store, a truss company to a contractor. JD was an avid fisherman and loved camping in the Smoky Mountains each October. He had many, many fishing and camping friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Most of all JD loved the Lord and was a devout Christian. He spent many hours reading his bible and praying.

The family would like to thank the caretakers of Regency Hospice for the loving care they gave JD on each visit and especially during his last days. We would also appreciate the care and concern given to him by his caretaker, Karen.

Visitation will be May 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with services to begin at 2:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton with Pastor Donald Leavins officiating. Burial will follow at the Milton Historic Cemetery. Trahan Funeral Home in Milton is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 16, 2019
