James Douglas "Doug" Thorpe Sr



Milton - James Douglas "Doug" Thorpe Sr., age 76, suddenly left this earth and entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, August 28, 2020.



Doug was born on September 2, 1943 in Panama City, FL, to Gordon and Minnie Mae (Nichols) Thorpe. In January of 1962 he married the love of his life, Mary Frances Ward. This year they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They raised one daughter, Robin and three sons, Doug Jr., Michael and Keith.



Doug was a lifelong electrician, working until the moment God called him home. He loved racing, spending many hours and days in the race shop and at Five Flags Speedway. But more than work and more than racing Doug loved his family with his whole heart. He loved nothing more than sitting in a room with all his family around and just watching them. He would then go home and talk to Frances about how much he loved his family and how proud he was of them.



His love of God, love of family, and his work ethic were all passed down to his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Minnie Mae Thorpe; and his brother, Harold Thorpe.



Doug is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Frances. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, which he considered his children too, Robin and Ron Cook, Doug Jr and Debbie Thorpe, Michael and Michelle Thorpe, and Keith and Paula Thorpe. Doug also leaves behind ten grandchildren and spouses, Sean (Magan) Cook, Katie (Jarrod) Hinson, Ian (Shaun) Cook, Kaitlyn (Craig) Gagnon, Taylor (Taylor Ellis-Thorpe) Thorpe, Dylan (Melanie) Thorpe, Deanna Thorpe, Christian (Meagan) Thorpe, Alexis Thorpe (fiance' Logan Dobson), and Dalton Thorpe. Though they will never fully understand the depth of love he had for them, Doug also leaves behind nine precious great-grandchildren, Chloe Griffin, Mackenzie Hinson, Finley Cook, James Hinson, Owen Cook, Xander Seibert, Harper Gagnon, Anna Grace Gagnon and Zane Thorpe.



Also left to mourn Doug are his sister, Imogene Echols; his brother, Kenny (Libby) Thorpe; and his sister-in-law, Lynette Thorpe. Two special people in Doug's life left to mourn are long-time friend, Packy Mitchell, and loyal employee and friend, Charles (Chuckie) Griffin, both who are considered more like family.



A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel, Pace, Florida, with Dr. Jonathan Russell officiating. A graveside service will follow at Memory Park Cemetery..



Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.



Doug has finished his job on earth and is finally retired. We know the lights are a little brighter in heaven today.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store