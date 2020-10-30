James Earl Hawthorne, Sr.
Pensacola - James Earl Hawthorne, Sr. of Pensacola died on October 24, 2020, at the age of 88. Earl was born in Jay, Florida on August 17, 1932, and attended Jay public schools. He will best be remembered for a life marked by devotion to education in the state of Florida. He held coaching, teaching, and administrative positions in Central and Northwest Florida, was the inaugural Principal of Pace High School (1972-1983), was Principal of Tate High School (1989-1992), and served as Escambia County School Board Member for District 4 (1992-1996). Upon retirement from the FL public school system, Earl joined the Division of Juvenile Justice as a Juvenile Parole Officer (1997-2016). Earl was a faithful and active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he was honored by the congregation with the status Elder Emeritus in May, 2017.
Earl leaves behind his devoted wife of 37 years, Rita Warren Hawthorne; sons, USCG CDR (retired) Jay (Allison) Hawthorne, Matthew Darrough, and Jason (Nicole) Darrough; daughter, Leigh Anne (Ted) Borowski; granddaughter, Ellen Hawthorne; and grandsons, Brad (Chelsea), Jeremy (Emily), and Sam Borowski and Connor and Jack Darrough; great-grandson, Luka Borowski; and brother, Harry (Sue) Hawthorne. These and many extended family members will miss Earl greatly, but there is joy in knowing the family he has now gone to join: his parents, L.J. (Bunk) and Anice Hawthorne; sister, Mary Nan Brown; brothers, Hugh Clifton and Johnny Mack Hawthorne; and wife of 27 years, Gladys Peppers Hawthorne, who was an elementary school educator until her death in 1980.
A memorial service celebrating Earl's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Boulevard, in Pensacola on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Social distancing protocols will be in place, and masks will be required. Those unable to attend may participate in the service via livestream at https://youtu.be/mOcfjEK2Ung
