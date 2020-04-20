Services
James Edward "Cotton" Connell


1923 - 2020
James Edward "Cotton" Connell Obituary
James Edward "Cotton" Connell

Pensacola - James Edward "Cotton" Connell, 96, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born September 15, 1923 in Safety Harbor, FL. His parents were Edward and Connie Connell. He was married to Barbara Shinn Connell for 50 years.

Cotton volunteered for the U.S. Army and served in the European Theater in World War II. He enjoyed a lengthy and decorated career with Northwestern Mutual. He earned a CLU designation. Cotton always had a great sense of humor and cheerful outlook on life.

He is survived by his children, Gay Carter (Bo) and Mark Connell (Kate); grandchildren, Leigh and Trip Carter and Gordon, Shane and Devin Connell.

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Covenant Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
