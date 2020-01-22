Services
James Edward "Jim" Mitchell Iii


1945 - 2020
James Edward "Jim" Mitchell Iii Obituary
James "Jim" Edward Mitchell, III

Pensacola, FL - James "Jim" E. Mitchell, III, 74, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Jim is a life-long native of Pensacola, FL and graduated from Pensacola High School class of 1964. He retired as a Captain from the Pensacola City Fire Department.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James "Jimbo" E. Mitchell, Jr. & Mary E. Golson Mitchell; as well as his sisters, Cindy L. McDiarmid Turcotte and Donna L. Mitchell Jeudevine.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Iva Dawn Laird Mitchell; daughter, Dena M. Mitchell; son, James E. Mitchell, IV; brother, Wyatt "Ronnie" Mitchell (Diana); brother-in-law, Bo Jeudevine; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be held 5-7pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be held 11:00am Monday, January 27, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Fr. Eugene Casserly officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be Phil Mathews, Preston Ramsey, Derek McDiarmid, Hugh Patroni, Landon Jeudevine, and Joey Wright.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to .

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Anita Westafer for the exceptional care she gave Jim.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
