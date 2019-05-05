Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Moon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Moon Obituary
James Edward Moon

Pensacola - Jim, 77, was born in Pensacola, FL, to Harley and Barbara Moon.

He graduated from Escambia High School and served 4 years in the Air Force. Jim retired from AT&T after many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Eric Moon.Jim leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Walter Moon, John (Kathie) Moon, Blanche (Bobby) Pittman, and Joyce Davis; children, Mike (Donna) Moon, Nicholas Moon, Tina (Kenny) Miller, Barney Barnes, Jennifer Bomgardner, Heather Juarez; and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Jim's forever best friend, Eddie Velasquez, and her Peruvian family for continuing to remember and love Jim after he suffered his stroke. The family also wishes to thank the nurses Sandy and Marsha, and CAN Brittney of Specialty Care, and Stacey and Philip with Emerald Coast Hospice for their care of Jim.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of al arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now