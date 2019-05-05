|
|
James Edward Moon
Pensacola - Jim, 77, was born in Pensacola, FL, to Harley and Barbara Moon.
He graduated from Escambia High School and served 4 years in the Air Force. Jim retired from AT&T after many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Eric Moon.Jim leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Walter Moon, John (Kathie) Moon, Blanche (Bobby) Pittman, and Joyce Davis; children, Mike (Donna) Moon, Nicholas Moon, Tina (Kenny) Miller, Barney Barnes, Jennifer Bomgardner, Heather Juarez; and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Jim's forever best friend, Eddie Velasquez, and her Peruvian family for continuing to remember and love Jim after he suffered his stroke. The family also wishes to thank the nurses Sandy and Marsha, and CAN Brittney of Specialty Care, and Stacey and Philip with Emerald Coast Hospice for their care of Jim.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of al arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 5, 2019