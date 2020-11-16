James Edward "Jim" Pepper
Milton - James Edward Pepper "Jim", 89 of Milton, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his home in Milton on Thursday November 12, 2020 after a recent illness.
Jim was born to William and Mary Pepper on April 17, 1931 in Wilmington, NC.
He was a longtime resident of the Northwest Florida Area living in Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and most recently Milton.
Jim served as a Military Police Officer in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955.
He spent most of his career in the Food Industry owning several restaurants and was a Master Baker.
He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Rays, and Atlanta Braves.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; ten brothers and sisters; and his wife of 50 Years, Janice Elaine Pepper. Survivors include: his wife of 14 years, Jeanne Nevels Pepper; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Terry Moore and Lisa and David Harding of Pensacola FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Abbott, Katie Hollis, Dillon Harding and Derek Harding; and eight great grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery with Matt Abbott Officiating on Wednesday November 18, 2020. Arrangements and services under the direction of Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
