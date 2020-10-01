1/1
Dr. James Edward Pewitt Dmd
1958 - 2020
Dr. James Edward Pewitt, DMD

Gulf Breeze, FL - James "Jim" Pewitt of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away on Sep 25, 2020 at the age of 62 due to an extremely rare neurological disease called CJD.

Jim was born to Harvey Mac and Jonnie Pewitt on May 29, 1958 and grew up in Huntsville, Alabama where he excelled in golf, hockey, and academics. He attended the University of Alabama undergrad and went on to attend UAB Dental School. He had a very successful practice at Gulf Breeze Family Dentistry for over 30 years and was admired by his staff, patients, and community for his generosity, gentleness, and kind spirit.

On March 7, 1992 he married the love of his life, Dana Pewitt. They were married 29 years and had two kids: Mac (24) and Megan (22). Jim was a selfless, loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Jim was known for his infectious smile, humor, love of life, and big heart. He had a passion for golf, fishing, travel, tennis, hiking, skiing, nature, sports, stargazing, playing with his dogs, and being outdoors. He was a genuine friend and someone everyone looked up to. He made the most of every day.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Mac Pewitt. He is survived by his mother: Jonnie, his wife: Dana, his two children: Mac and Megan, and his two brothers: Layne and Robert Pewitt.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, October 11th at Tiger Point Country Club at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the CJD foundation at https://cjdfoundation.org






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
