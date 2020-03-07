Services
James Elwin "Jim" Matson


1931 - 2020
James Elwin "Jim" Matson Obituary
James "Jim" Elwin Matson

Pensacola - James "Jim" Elwin Matson, 89, of Pensacola, died Wednesday, March 04, 2020.

We will celebrate Jim's life at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel followed by a time of food and fellowship. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors. The cortege will depart the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Jim requested no flowers and asked that donations be made to Bailey Middle School, with Band in the for section, 4110 Bauer Road, Pensacola, FL 32506.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
