James Eugene Covan
Pensacola - James E. Covan, age 85, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. James was born October 12, 1933 in Garland, Alabama to James S. and Barnette M. Covan.
James grew up in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Murphy High School, class of 1950. Upon graduating from High School, he joined the Air Force and served four years. He continued his education at Springhill College, graduating in the class of 1960. After college, James joined the United States Army where he did two tours in Vietnam as a Petroleum Products Supply Officer. He retired as a Major from the Army, as well as serving four years in the Air Force.
James was a member of All Saint's Episcopal Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing poker, golfing and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents. James is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Ada M. Covan; former wife Anne Lowery; a son Dr. James E. (Terri) Covan, Jr.; daughters Deborah Lynn (Jim) Bloodsworth and Diane Elizabeth Schultz; step-daughters JoAnn M. Pinkston and Kim M. (Travis) Robertson; a brother Lewis Carl Covan; grand-daughters Kristin Bradford, Carrie Bradford, Erin Bloodsworth, Alysa Bloodsworth, Jacquelyn Bloodsworth, Kaylee Covan, Keaton Covan, Tiffany DeBoer and Kassidi Covan; grandsons Kevin Nodhturft, Paul Nodhturft, Brett DeBoer, Jay Schultz, Leland Schultz and Shawn Bloodsworth; and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation for James will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, FL 32506. Following the visitation will be a graveside service from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd., Pensacola, FL 32508.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S. Veteran's Association, www.va.gov.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019