James F. Mitchell
Pensacola, FL - SFC James F. Mitchell, USA (ret.), 65, of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, January 31, 2020.
James, a Pensacola native, served 22 years in the US Army, and was deployed during the Gulf War. He was an honorable Sergeant, loving husband, devoted father, and kind and caring brother and uncle. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Angela S. Mitchell.
Survivors include his daughters, Abigail and Katy Mitchell; as well as his sisters, Debbie Meadows of Pensacola, Shirly Hudson of Bessemer, AL, and Gail Garner of Seminole, AL.
Visitation will be held 5-7pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral cortege will depart Harper-Morris at 9:30am Friday, February 7, 2020 for a graveside service to begin at 10:00am at Barrancas National Cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Matt and Alicia Kanuck, our caring neighbors for all their help and support.
