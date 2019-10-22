|
James Fielder Allred, Jr
- - James Fielder Allred, Jr. died May 6, 2019 at his home on Lake Murray, South Carolina. Jim (aka Jimmy, Little Jimmy or simply LJ) was born on February 6, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Dr. James F. Allred Sr. and Margaret Allred. Jim was 72.
He was educated in Pensacola, Florida public schools until a mud-slinging event (along with Ashley Pace, et al.) on Bayou Texar prompted his being shipped to Darlington School for Boys in Rome, Georgia. While there, Jim excelled in basketball, track and field and skateboarding down the President's driveway. He held the school record for the discus for a number of years. Jim was also a hall proctor on first floor South during his Junior and Senior years.
After graduation from Darlington in 1965, he enrolled in Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After graduation in 1969 with a BA degree in Business Administration, Jim joined the US Navy and became an aviator and an outstanding pilot. Later, he resigned his commission and moved to Columbia, South Carolina where he joined several PC classmates opening Pioneer Fence Company. A few years later, Jim opened his own fence and playground equipment company. Through hard work and wise investing, he sold his company and retired at the age of 47.
Although Jim loved flying, he also loved boating and maintained a cabin cruiser (Boogaloo) at Windmill Harbor in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He also enjoyed boating (Jim's Joy) on Lake Murray where he lived with his wife Linda since 1977.
Several years ago, Jim and Linda embarked on their greatest adventure: an eight month trip up the Intercostal Waterway to the Chesapeake Bay. While there, they hosted Jim's sister Jean and their friends Cleve and Janet Dobbins.
Jim was happiest when he had a project and he had many around the house. He built a Florida Room addition to their house, tore down the existing garage and built another two-car garage with an apartment above. This was Jim's man-cave and sleeping quarters for his visiting friends. Jim's love of cooking prompted him to turn the Florida Room into a large kitchen and eating area. He surfed the internet for recipes many of which he would "kick it up a notch."
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded by his brother Jerry. He is survived by his wife Linda and his sister, Jean Allred of Crum Lynne, Pennsylvania and Pensacola, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friends Henley Olmert of Greer, South Carolina and Cleve Dobbins of Tallahassee, Florida.
Little Jimmy had a GOOD life.
"When people die, they cannot be replaced. They leave holes that cannot be filled, for it is the fate — the genetic and neural fate — of every human being to be a unique individual, to find his own path, to live his own life, to die his own death." Oliver Sacks, quoted in The New York Times
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019