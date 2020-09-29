James Guy "Jimmy" Haley
Pensacola - The family of James Guy "Chief" Haley is sad to announce his passing on Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was born February 12, 1928, to Angelo Haley and Annie Marie McNamee Haley, and died at Sacred Heart Covenant Hospice attended by his only surviving child, and other family members.
James, a Pensacola native, attended elementary and High School in the Pensacola Catholic school system. During WWII James served in both the US Navy and the US Merchant Marines. After the war, he married his Queen of Hearts, Catherine Rose Ferrell, at St. Mary's Cathedral, Natchez, Mississippi, presided over by the Bishop of Natchez and blessed by God. The newlyweds returned to Pensacola and established a household. The family grew to include four children, two sons and two daughters. James took care of his family making sure they always had everything they needed. He and Catherine Rose created a nurturing environment for their children and took in other children who stayed for months and sometimes years. He taught us what love, honor, respect, responsibility, and what a work ethic truly meant.
James went to work for the United States Post Office, and after five years joined the City of Pensacola Fire Department. His years with the Fire Department started January 1, 1954, where he proceeded up in the ranks, retiring as Battalion Chief, December 31, 1986 with 32years, 11 months of service. His memories of the Fire Department were some of the best of his life, a Band of Brothers.
He was preceded in death by his first and only love of 70 years, 5 months, Catherine Rose; his children, James Newton "Jimmy" Haley, Harry Thomas Haley, and Tambre Haley "Tammie" McCracking; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Busby Haley; his parents; his siblings, Catherine Haley Hall, Nancy Haley Carnley and Richard Haley.
James is survived by his daughter, Patricia Haley Westfall (Robin). He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; his nephew, Robert J. Carnley, niece, Debbie Ferrell Peterson, who became members of the household; and the Fish Camp Crew.
Our loss is only tempered by the knowledge that our Dad and Grandfather, will always be watching over us with our Mom and Grandmother from Heaven and waiting to greet us when we meet again.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, Pensacola, FL. Rev. Father John Licari will be celebrant. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.
Pallbearers: Darrell Stevison, Ken Davis, Tom Jones, Herbert Ferreira, Andy O'Daniel, and Craig Williams. Honorary Pallbearers: Pensacola Fire Department Honor Guard.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.