James Henry Holt, Sr.
Pensacola - James Henry Holt, Sr. died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 94.
He was born in Flomaton, Alabama to parents, Lois and Bertha White Holt. After graduating from Flomaton High School he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and trained for 2 years. In 1945 he returned and enrolled in the University of Alabama and later transferred to and graduated from Troy State University.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Herman Holt; sisters, Frances Turner and Martha Ann Godwin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Van; daughters, Mary Lu Scott (Dennis) and Ginny Lawrence (Bud); son, James Henry Holt, Jr. (Jan); brother, Billy Gene Holt (Myra); grandchildren, Ashley Haynie, Rusty Holt (Sarah), Sam Holt (Summer) and two great grandchildren.
James worked as Area Supervisor for the State Department of Revenue. After retirement he enjoyed talking and being with friends, especially at the Coffee Cup restaurant. He was a big fan of Alabama football and he enjoyed hunting and fishing and the production of fishing tackle and beautiful handmade wooden lures.
The family wishes to thank Covenant Home Health and the TLC Caregivers, Inc. for the care and help they gave during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, 105 North "S" Street, Pensacola, FL 32505 or a .
The family will have a private service followed by interment at Bayview Memorial Park.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020