James "Dean" Jerkins Obituary
James "Dean" Jerkins

Pensacola - James "Dean" Jerkins, 53, died from complications of a long time illness on July 22, 2019. He was born in Shreveport, LA and resided in Pensacola, Florida and he attended Pensacola High School.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clifton Franklin Jerkins. He is survived by his son, Skylar Jerkins; his mother, Peggy Glarum, Atmore, AL.; sister, Sandra Denise Tillman, Freeport, FL and numerous other family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am and service at 11:00 am at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, Florida 32504. Harold Altman will be Officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 24, 2019
