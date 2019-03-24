Services
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
2551 S Mckenzie St
Foley, AL 36535
(251) 943-2391
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
2551 S Mckenzie St
Foley, AL 36535
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
2551 S Mckenzie St
Foley, AL 36535
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Miller

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

James Joseph Miller Obituary
James Joseph Miller

Foley, AL - James Joseph Miller, age 45, a native of Pensacola, FL, and a resident of Foley, AL, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

He attended Bayside Academy and the University of Montevallo and was the owner and operator of Miller Home Inspection.

Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Miller, his paternal grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Miller and his maternal grandparents; Mr. James Darby and Mrs. Miriam Darby Flannagan.

Survivors include his wife, Amy "Fletch" Miller of Foley, his daughter; Ashley Fletcher of Johnson City, TN, mother; Marilyn Miller of Lillian, AL, sister; Alecia (John) Shaughnessy of Castle Rock, CO, nephew; Rowan Shaughnessy, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00pm until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1626 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604.

ARRANGEMENTS BY

WOLFE-BAYVIEW

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY, INC.

2551 SOUTH MCKENZIE ST.

FOLEY, AL 36535

251-943-2391
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now