|
|
James Joseph Miller
Foley, AL - James Joseph Miller, age 45, a native of Pensacola, FL, and a resident of Foley, AL, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
He attended Bayside Academy and the University of Montevallo and was the owner and operator of Miller Home Inspection.
Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Miller, his paternal grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Miller and his maternal grandparents; Mr. James Darby and Mrs. Miriam Darby Flannagan.
Survivors include his wife, Amy "Fletch" Miller of Foley, his daughter; Ashley Fletcher of Johnson City, TN, mother; Marilyn Miller of Lillian, AL, sister; Alecia (John) Shaughnessy of Castle Rock, CO, nephew; Rowan Shaughnessy, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1626 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604.
ARRANGEMENTS BY
WOLFE-BAYVIEW
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY, INC.
2551 SOUTH MCKENZIE ST.
FOLEY, AL 36535
251-943-2391
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019