Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
James Fuqua
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Pensacola - James M. Fuqua, 76, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was a member of East Brent Baptist Church. James was born in Montgomery, AL on March 25, 1942.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Melinda (Gardner) Fuqua. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ophelia Byrd Fuqua, his wonderful children, Bert (Vicki) and Garey, one sister, Linda (Jerry) Tyre of Wausau, FL along with the loves of his life, his two grandchildren, Sam and Tess.

James retired from Bay County School Board in Panama City, Florida. He has been a teacher, vocational supervisor and principal of several schools. He felt he made the greatest contribution to education while principal of Patterson Elementary School in Panama City.

In February, 2011, James and Ophelia moved to Azalea Trace in Pensacola, FL. James was involved quite a few activities at Azalea Trace until he became unable to do so.

Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The or the charity of the giver's choice. Memorial messages to the family may be left at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
