James M. "Jim" Weber
Pensacola - James "Jim" Weber, 76, of Pensacola, passed away at his home on June 9, 2020.
Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio to J. Marshall and Agnes Weber. In 1957 his family moved to Gainesville, Florida, where he graduated from PK Yonge High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, then attended law school at the University of Florida College of Law. He was greatly accomplished in law school, serving on the Editorial Board of the Law Review, and graduating first in his class. Upon graduation in 1969, he moved to Pensacola to begin his legal career as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Winston Arnow, U.S. District Judge, Northern District of Florida. In 1971, he joined the law firm of Beggs & Lane, the firm at which he practiced law for over 45 years. Jim developed a reputation as an outstanding real-estate attorney, representing clients that included developers, banks, and Gulf Power Company, as well as many individuals and small businesses. He was greatly respected in the legal community, and the community at large. He served on the Board of the Escambia-Santa Rosa Bar Association for numerous years, including as its President from 2014-2015, and gave legal advice and assistance, pro bono, to many charitable and Christian organizations over the years.
Jim's survivors include his son, Michael (Sherrie) Weber, of Lakeland, FL; four daughters, Angela (Tyler) Soderlind, Maria (Ryan) Christopher, Teresa (Ben) Cannington, Jamee (Matt) Bush, and their loving mother Frances Campus, all of Pensacola; mother, Agnes Weber (103), of Pensacola; sister, Carol Weber, of Alexandria, VA; and eleven grandchildren, John Matthew, Sebastian, Ana, Bailey, Noa, Ava, Hudson, Tatum, Nolan, Koa, and Liam.
Jim loved the Lord and was a devoted family man. He was an astute political observer, he loved the beach, and he enjoyed sports, including college and professional. But he would tell you that his enjoyment of those sports did not compare to watching his children and grandchildren play or participate in sporting events. He loved holding, playing with, and reading to his grandchildren.
It is said that the true test of a man's character is how he stands during the tests of adversity. Jim's character was tested and proven over and over again through much adversity over the last ten years. He battled and beat cancer more than ten years ago, but that victory came at a cost, including the destruction of his esophagus. This resulted in what would be a debilitating hardship for all but the most determined of men. But Jim knew his race was not over. He persisted, doggedly, in finishing those things he was placed on this earth to do. He continued to practice law, and went on to serve as the President of the Escambia-Santa Rosa Bar Association from 2014-2015. And when he did retire from the practice of law, he freely gave valuable legal advice to all who sought it, and he continued to mentor younger lawyers. He continued his devoted attendance and participation at his grandchildren's sports and school activities, births, and adoptions. He taught his family the importance of family and community, and instigated many lively family get-togethers. Jim was genuinely interested in what others were doing, and how they were doing, and, even in his own sickness and adversity, spent much time encouraging others. He demonstrated to his family and all who knew him how to endure difficult circumstances with determination, courage, and grace, all without complaint and with a smile on his face.
Demonstrating the fruits of the Christian spirit and the type of love and dedication Jim showed to his family, seven years ago Jim brought his now-103-year-old mother home to live with him, providing love and care for her up until his death. Jim had a deep and abiding love for his family. And they loved him just as much. Jim had much to be proud of, and accomplishments that are too many to mention, but he remained humble and selfless to the end. Jim ran a good race here on this earth, and is now receiving his reward in heaven from his Lord and Savior. He now lives without the ailments he suffered so bravely (and quietly) these last ten years on this earth. Jim will forever be known and missed as a determined, brave, strong, kind, and humble man, son, brother, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend.
A memorial service in honor of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Please share in our guestbook at Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would love notes and cards sharing your fondest memories of Jim. Please send to P.O. Box 292, Pensacola, FL 32592.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.