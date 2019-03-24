James Marvin Taylor, Jr.



Pensacola - James Marvin Taylor Jr. (Jim), 78 of Pensacola Fl passed on 3/17/2019 of Cardiac Failure.



James was born to James M Taylor Sr. and Bertha M Taylor October 9th 1940 in Washington DC. He graduated from Bladensburg High school in 1959. He married Margaret V. Irby in 1960, and they lived together in multiple places including Jacksonville FL, Virginia Beach VA, and finally in Pensacola FL, together they raised three children and because they met on the 4th of July here in Pensacola and they had one firecracker of a marriage.



He leaves as his legacy three children: Jeannie & Steve Bodie, Mary & Kenneth Gibson, and James & Belinda Taylor. He also leaves to cherish his memory his three siblings Barbara Enders, Diane and Ed Krause and Doug Taylor. seven grandchildren with 4.5 Great Grand Children. He has many Cousins Nieces and Nephews that can be listed and lastly one crazy little dog.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Taylor Sr and Bertha M. Taylor.



James was a Military and Federal Civil Servant retiree; He served in the US Navy for 20 years and retired from the Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer with Gold Chevrons in 1979.



He served with numerous squadrons and at various levels of rank in the AD Rating as an aircraft power plant mechanic to flight line and shop CPO. His squadrons included the following VT-4 and VP-16 in the early years to VP-44 which carried out missions in photo recon during the Bay of Pigs and during the Cuban crisis. He also served in support of the efforts against the spread of communism with VF-32.



Jim was allowed the unusual and esteemed honor to served two tours with the US Navy's Blue Angels Maintenance team with the F-4 Phantom and transitioning the team to the A-4 Sky Hawks. He worked locally with HT-8 at Whiting Field and retired in Virginia with VF-32.



He moonlighted as a reserve Deputy Sheriff in Santa Rosa while with HT-8 and when he retired from the Navy he worked as an Escambia County Sheriff's Deputy for 5 years.



He went on to work as a Federal Civil Servant at NADEP Pensacola as a Rotor Head assembly Mechanic and then quality assurance inspector in the moldings and fluid lines areas.



He was then accepted to work as a federal Investigator on base insuring Secrets stayed Secrets.



When BRAC arrived he went to Jacksonville to end and retire for the second time.



He was super passionate about Muscle Cars and owned and drove and kept the most immaculate and fast cars then can be or should be listed here and did so until his date with God.



In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to the .



Jim's visitation will be on 3/25/2019 at Faith Chapel South funeral home100 Beverly Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32505 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm for friends and a simple ceremonial prayer held forth at 12:00 pm. A funeral procession will roll at 1:00 pm to his final resting place at 2:00 pm at Pensacola Naval Air Station Barrancas National Cemetery.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary