James Michael "Jim" Owens
Bagdad - James "Jim" Michael Owens was born in Bagdad, Florida, on August 3, 1944, to Tommie and Lovie Mae Owens. Jim went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Bagdad, Florida, and proud of that fact. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War. Jim also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and retired in 1995 as a member of the N.A.S. Whiting Field Fire Department. Jim served 16 years as an usher and bus driver for Pace Assembly of God Church. Jim was an avid outdoorsman with many hobbies but he especially enjoyed a good campfire and riding his motorcycles. Jim was a man who loved the Lord. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather - a man whose good humor and quiet steadiness will forever be remembered and cherished by his family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patsy Ann (Melvin) Owens; his two daughters, Jamie Watkins (Heath) of Andalusia, Alabama, and Tina Lowery (Stephen) of Pensacola, Florida; three grandchildren Emily Brown, Kaige Watkins, and Stella Lowery, to whom he was "Paw Paw"; three siblings, Dormand Owens, Carolyn O'Neil ("Cricket") and Audrey ("Orkie") Chavis; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Pace Assembly of God Church, Pace, Florida. Burial will follow services in Bagdad Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., prior to the services.
Pallbearers: Roy Neally, Mike Johnson, Randy Walker, Dormand Owens, Derrik Owens, Dean Owens, Randy Johnson and Jerry Terrell.
Honorary Pallbearers: Heath Watkins, Kaige Watkins and Stephen Lowery.
