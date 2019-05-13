Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Dothan, AL - James Daniel Moorer, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 76.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan, AL directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:15 on Tuesday prior to service time.

James served with the Alabama National Guard. He received his Bachelor's of Science Degree in Secondary Education and his Master's of Science Degree in Management from Troy State University. James taught at Ft. Rucker Elementary School and with the Escambia School District of Pensacola, FL prior to joining Monsanto. James retired from Monsanto with 30 years of service.

After living in Pensacola for 35 years, James moved to Dothan in 2001. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

James was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur and Myrtle Seale Moorer and a sister, Deborah Moorer Beasley.

James is survived by his wife, Sarah Still Moorer; daughter, Robin Moorer Stephens (John); granddaughter, Paige Dean; great-grandson, Caden Dean; brother, Doug Moorer (Martha); brother-in-law, Jim Beasley; sister-in-law, Martha Still; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Smyrna Church Cemetery Fund, 1800 Huskey Road, Dothan, AL 36303 or Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL, 36301.

Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 13, 2019
