James Oliver Bryant, Jr.
Garcon Point - Master Chief James Oliver Bryant, Jr., AGCM, USN (ret.), passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Jim was born April 19, 1939 in Shreveport, LA and proudly served in the US Navy for 22 years and was a Master Chief Meteorologist in his early thirties. He was stationed all over the world including two tours in Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin during combat. He served aboard the USS Hornet (CVS-12), USS Midway (CVA-41), USS Fortster (DER-334), and the USS Inchon (LPH-12). Jim had numerous medals that included National Defense, Good Conduct, Antarctic Support, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Combat.
He loved the Navy and Pensacola, and stated in 1964, when he was first stationed here, that this is where he wanted to retire. First to Gulf Breeze in the mid 70's until Shelly, Rhonda, and Jimmy graduated High school and then to Garcon Point. He built his home here with a friend, and his brother Jerry and lived with his wife for the past 35 years.
He loved sports, especially baseball, a sport he participated in most of his life. He played AAA baseball as a young teen and also for the Navy while stationed in the Philippines.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his father, James Oliver Bryant (also US Navy), passed away at the young age of 27. Jim always said that his second Dad, Frank Ball (who he considered as his own), was an extraordinary man who along with an extraordinary woman, his mother Ruby, kept a family of seven kids together. He lost his older brother Bob Roden (Barbara), younger brother Jerald Leo Bryant and younger sister Pam Huddleston, far too soon.
Jim loved his family and is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara; his daughters, Shelly and Rhonda (Russell); son, James Oliver Bryant, III (Angie); sisters, Delores (Ken) and Sandy; brother, Ron (Dan) and all of his nieces and nephews too many to mention. He had a special connection with his nephew, Sean Steele.
A Funeral Cortege will depart Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel at 1:00pm Tuesday, August 27, 2019 for a Graveside Service at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:30pm with Full Military Honors.
We miss him so much!...His dry sense of humor, wit, and 'Hollywood Smile'. AKA 'Mr. Smiley'
We Love you!! Forever in our hearts!
'HAYMAKER'
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019