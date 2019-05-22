|
James Oneal Martin, Sr.
Cantonment - James Oneal Martin, Sr., 85, of Pensacola, FL went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Jim was born in Texas to the late Noah and Artie Martin. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of loyal service. Never content to be idle, Jim built a second career in Real Estate. For nearly 30 years he was an Agent, Broker, and Owner of three Century 21 offices. He enjoyed planting his vegetable garden, traveling, and caring for Ginger, his faithful, four-legged angel (poodle).
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Noah & Artie Martin; his brother Johnnie Martin and his wife of 50 years, Barbara J. Martin.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Nall (Patrick); son, James O. Martin, Jr.; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go to the incredible staff at West Florida Hospital and the Team of caregivers from Regency Hospice. Their expert knowledge and caring support helped us all during this difficult time.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11AM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 22, 2019