James Otis Blackwell
Milton - James Otis Blackwell was born August 28, 1942 in McDavid, FL and he passed away July 27, 2019. James graduated from J.M. Tate High School in 1960 and he decided to join the Army. After Basic Training, James was sent to Ft. Sam Houston, TX for medic training. While on active duty he worked in military hospitals in the U.S., Korea and Germany. Later, after earning his medic flight wings at Ft. Rucker, AL he was deployed to Viet Nam. He served as a combat medic until he was seriously wounded while loading wounded GI's onto helicopter for evacuation. After a long hospital stay and a brief second tour in Germany, James was medically retired as a Staff Sergeant. James loved everything about the Army and he believed "Once Army, always Army".
James is preceded in death by his parents, James A. Blackwell and Ella Rhea Foley Blackwell; three brothers, Wyatt Blackwell, Kenneth Blackwell and Michael Blackwell. He is survived by his brothers, Elton Blackwell, Travis Blackwell and Terry Blackwell (Kathy); sisters, Patricia Scholl and Brenda Hull. James had no children but was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A special thank to Covenant Hospice, especially Lisa and Sunday; you helped him to keep his smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery.
A Celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Farm Hill United Methodist Church.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019