|
|
James Riley Odom
Cantonment - James R. "Jim" Odom went home to be with the Supreme Commander on November 10, 2019. Jim was born July 3, 1938 in Century, FL. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 at the ripe old age of 17. Jim served on 4 destroyers and 2 cruisers, on the staff of a destroyer squadron commander, and on 2 shore commands before he retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer (MMCM) in 1975. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Jim worked offshore in the Gulf during the oil boom. He also worked at Runyan Shipyard in Pensacola and Atlantic Marine Shipyard in Mobile from which he retired in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude R. Odom, and mother, Nina V. Odom. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Ann; children, Kathy Camacho, Shelley Rueb, and James Bradley Odom (Keri); his beloved step-children whom he considered his own, Tracey, Teresa, and Lorri Rowell; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathryn Guernsey, Allie Murphy, and Juanita Grissett, all of Pensacola, and Ester Gray of Winterville, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, with Bro. Bill Flannigan officiating. Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL. Family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019