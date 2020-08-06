James Ronald Cook



Jacksonville - Mr. James Ronald Cook (56) book of life closed on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Graveside Rites will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, August 8 at the Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. James will rest for loved ones and friends on Sat., Aug. 8 from 10:00am until 11:00am at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.









