Pensacola - James W. Segers, 92, passed away February 17, 2019 he was a native of Bonifay, FL.
James was retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after 33 years as a Engineer One. He was a Charter Member of the Moose Lodge 557, Legion 182 Fellowship Rank. He was a past Jr. Governor and Board of Trustee. He was a member of the Warrington Elks Lodge 2108, 50 year card #167. He served on many committees and held many chairs. Charter Member if the Rovin' Elks RV Club served 2 years as Chairman, 4 years as a Co-Chairman.
James was preceded in death by the love of his life Marion E. Segers, father Joe Cephus, mother Kodie Minnie, sister Beatrice Strickland, brother Joseph, son Jerry and son Dewayne.
James is survived by daughter Shannon (James O'Hara), son James D. (Becki) Segers. Brother Buck (Sharon Kay) Segers, Caryville, Fl. Brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert and Charlene Favorite, Houston, Tx. Sisters-in-laws Annie Favorite and Almeda Favorite, Pensacola. Grandchildren Scott Segers, Kim Downs, Edward and Breanna Giannotti, Christopher O'Hara all of Pensacola. Numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of friends who loved him.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1pm and services will begin at 2pm at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Rev. Bill Flannigan, officiating.
Active Pallbearers will be Edward Giannotti, Christopher O'Hara, Scott Segers, Steven Segers, Kevin McNeill and David Plant.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnnie Epps, Bill Moran, Ray Hall, Archie Black, and Russell Maxwell.
Daddy set out from Bonifay, FL at the age of 14 years old to build a dream. He worked days and went to school at night to fulfill the achievement of a high school diploma and graduated in 1967. He married his true love and built a lifetime of happiness with their Lodge family, RV buddies and the "dirty dozen" group and always had a wonderful time. Family reunions in Bonifay to Pensacola Beach get togethers with our Texas and Florida families. As long as daddy and momma were together he was content. Oh and don't for the "Days Work Chewing Tobacco" and "Cigars".
Daddy it was always said I was the spitting image of you and I was a "daddy's girl" which is a proud honor for me. You worked hard to always provide for us and never complained. I miss you so much and wish I could hear you say "I Love You" one more time. But I know you are no longer in pain and you and momma are together again. Hugs and kisses to you both, Love your baby girl.
Poppa you gave us over 17 years of teaching, respect, strength, laughter, support and never ending love. The heartache of not having you here now is very painful and we miss you so much. But we know Granny is with you. We love you more than you could have ever imagined. Love Bubba and Sissy
To the staff of Specialty Health and Rehab, Thank You for all of the care and love you provided. To hear some of the stories shared he kept y'all on your toes and much laughter. To Della, Ilana, Lakota, Carol, Chris, Lori, Curtis, Annie, Destiny, Charles, Cindy, Denise, Liz, Tina and the doctors may God bless you for the gift of caring.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019