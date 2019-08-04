|
James Thomas McLaughlin
Milton - James Thomas McLaughlin, 68, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a long illness.
James was also known as "Jimbo" or "Jimmy". Jimbo was born July 15, 1951, in Pensacola, Florida. He was the son of Jack and Dorothy (Kite) McLaughlin of Holley Navarre.
Jimbo served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a pipefitter for 25 years; and lived and breathed "work!" Even after he was injured and couldn't work anymore, he was awake by 4:00 a.m., with coffee in hand. He loved his coffee and would be seen drinking it from sun up till sun down.
The most important thing to Jimbo was his wife, Dorothy Pooley McLaughlin. They met in Navarre and were married for 39 wonderful years. Their marriage was spent enjoying life together; laughing, traveling, and most of all spending time together at their home by the creek.
If you know Jimbo, then you knew he was a kind, loving, giving, and very often a "bull-headed" man. He would fight tooth and nail for what he believed in, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. His favorite pastime included listening to rock and roll music, loving his dog, and watching any and every sports game in "his chair" in the living room (where he spent as much time as possible!).
What we can all learn from Jimbo is that life is too short, sometimes brutal, and the best way to combat all of that is with a good laugh and an ability to appreciate the small moments of joy with those you love.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dorothy Pooley McLaughlin; three children, Denise, Janet and Wayne; five grandchildren, Branden, Karson, Storm, Amy and Carlos, two great grandchildren, Julien and Nova; three brothers, Richard and his wife Carolyn, Gary and his wife Donna, and Curt; and one sister, Beth and her husband Tommy.
Through our hearts are heavy and our grief is great we have to remember that "The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Navarre Chapel, with Rev. Mike Poston officiating. Burial will follow services in Harper Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., prior to the services.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019