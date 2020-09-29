James Webster Davis



Mr. James Webster Davis passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020.



Born in Pensacola, Florida on October 15, 1953, he was the son of the late Bennie Carr and Ernestine Davis. James attended public schools in Escambia County Florida before attending Alabama Lutheran Academy. After graduating from Alabama Lutheran Academy, James attended Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois where he received a master's degree in education. James taught school in Chicago, IL and South Florida before returning home to Pensacola. He worked for the State of Florida, Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) for 32 years. During those years his compassion for youths was exemplified by the positions he held as a Detention Childcare Worker, Probation Officer and as a Commitment Manager. Upon his retirement he continued his passion by returning to teaching GED classes at Pensacola State College, and Escambia County Board of County Commissioners for inmates in the county jail.



James was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he served in numerous positions.



James is survived by his loving wife Lydia Breaux-Davis, and loving daughters: Shanta Williams, Rosalind Davis, Athena Williams and Raven Breaux all of Pensacola, Florida; brothers, William Davis and Clayton Davis (Ohio) and sisters; Bessie Wilson, Jeanie Sims and Joyce Carr all of Boston MA; seven grandchildren, his brothers and sisters-in law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12 pm - 9 pm at Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home, 701 North De Villiers St, Pensacola, Florida. Graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetary. All attendees are required to wear mask and exercise social distancing.









