|
|
James Wendell Murphy
Jay - James "Wendell" Murphy, Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Wendell was born August 2, 1939, a native of Jay, Florida, born to the late John J. and Alma Murphy. He was a graduate of Jay High School. He was in the Air Force. He retired from Monsanto after 33 years of employment; he worked in the Yarn Plant and was the Fire Chief. He was a member of the Jay United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his sister, Phyllis; and his brother, Gerald.
Wendell is survived by two sons, James "Jimmy" Wendell Murphy Jr., and Joseph Matthew "Matt" Murphy; two daughters-in-law, Falecia Murphy and Misty Murphy; grandchildren, Billy, Samantha, and Tabetha Murphy, Nathan Marble, Sean and Luke Glen, Asa, Daniele Leccese; and great grandchildren, Khloe, Jase, Hayden and Mason Murphy.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Church Jay.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Church in Jay, with Pastor Cecil Jackson Jr. officiating
Burial will follow services in Jay Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
The Family wishes to thank Vitas Hospice for the love and care they provided for Dad.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019