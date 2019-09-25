Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cornerstone Christian Church
Jay, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Christian Church
Jay, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wendell Murphy


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wendell Murphy Obituary
James Wendell Murphy

Jay - James "Wendell" Murphy, Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Wendell was born August 2, 1939, a native of Jay, Florida, born to the late John J. and Alma Murphy. He was a graduate of Jay High School. He was in the Air Force. He retired from Monsanto after 33 years of employment; he worked in the Yarn Plant and was the Fire Chief. He was a member of the Jay United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his sister, Phyllis; and his brother, Gerald.

Wendell is survived by two sons, James "Jimmy" Wendell Murphy Jr., and Joseph Matthew "Matt" Murphy; two daughters-in-law, Falecia Murphy and Misty Murphy; grandchildren, Billy, Samantha, and Tabetha Murphy, Nathan Marble, Sean and Luke Glen, Asa, Daniele Leccese; and great grandchildren, Khloe, Jase, Hayden and Mason Murphy.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Church Jay.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Church in Jay, with Pastor Cecil Jackson Jr. officiating

Burial will follow services in Jay Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.

The Family wishes to thank Vitas Hospice for the love and care they provided for Dad.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now