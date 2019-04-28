James William "Jim" Sowell



Pensacola - James William "Jim" Sowell, age 65 of Pensacola was born December 4, 1953 in Niagra Falls, NY. He moved at an early age with his family to Miami, FL and then later on to Pensacola. He worked in the Civil Service at NAS Pensacola until he retired, first as a welder and later as a housing supervisor. After retirement, he continued to work as a maintenance handyman for a condo building on Pensacola Beach. He died April 24, 2019 at his home in Pensacola.



In his spare time, Jim was an avid beach-goer. He also was a collector of sailboats and of lighthouses. He loved fixing things for his friends, anything from minor repairs all the way up to major projects. Jim was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Sowell and three brothers: Wade Sowell, Eugene Sowell and Kenneth Sowell.



Jim is survived by his husband: John Wesley Smith; his brother: Tommy Sowell; his sister: Bonnie Sowell as well as many friends.



Visitation will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to Appetite for Life.