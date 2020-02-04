|
Jan Bailey Busbee
Pensacola Beach - On March 22,1922, Andrew Jackson Bailey and Louise Powell Bailey start their family of nine children with a little girl, Ida Jeanette Bailey, later to be known as Jan Bailey Busbee. Jan departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
During Jan's life, she grew into a very independent and savvy businesswoman, helping the love of her life, W. Clyde Busbee start a family and side by side build a tremendous legacy in Real Estate and Specialty Produce and Tomato business. After her husband Clyde passed away, Jan continued that Entrepreneurial Spirit they built together and worked tirelessly to increase the business holdings.
Jan was active in her community. She was Past Worthy Matron of Florida Chapter 9 Order of Eastern Star, member of Shimron Temple, Daughters of the Nile, Past Lady of Hadji Shrine Temple, Real Estate Broker, member of the Pensacola Ski Club, Pensacola Garden Club, member of Mardi Gras Jesters and Past Queen of Saints and Sinners (Twice).
After slowing down, never retired and still very much active in all aspects of the partnership, she enjoyed having her sons and their families to her beach home on Villa Sabine Bay on Pensacola Beach for boating, swimming and cookouts. Mama Jan would sit for hours watching her great-grandchildren jump off her pier, climb back up and jump again. She said that was the reason she wanted to stay in her home.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Jackson Bailey and Louise Powell Bailey; brother, Grover Jackson Bailey, Sr.; sons, Ronald Clyde Busbee, Sr. and Steve Jackson Busbee; granddaughter, Johanna Busbee; and daughter-in-law, Charlene Busbee.
Jan is survived by her very supportive son and daughter-in-law, Terry Busbee, Sr. and Jane Cary Busbee; grandsons, Terry Busbee, Jr. (Taris), W. Clyde Busbee, II (Gretchen), Ron Busbee, Jr. (Gina), and Richard Busbee (Ann); granddaughters, Cherie Gahlenbeck and Tiffany Ford; great-grandchildren, Terry Busbee III, Tate Busbee, Madeleine Busbee, Mitchell Busbee, Lauren Elsas (Phil), Jasmine Busbee, Taylor Busbee, Brittany Gahlenbeck, Carter Briley, and Sarah Jane Busbee; as well as her great-great-grandchildren, Gage Martin, Josie Elsas and Levi Jackson Elsas (4 weeks away). Jan is also survived by her sisters, Bea Rivers, Alma Guedry, Barbara Bailey, Myrtle Bailey, and Linda Snow (Bob); brothers, Ben Bailey (June) and Wayne Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Terry Busbee Jr., W. Clyde Busbee II, Richard Busbee, Michael Mooney, Taylor Busbee, and Jackson Ford.
Visitation will be held 11:00am until the Funeral Service to begin at 12:00noon Friday, February 7, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Jan's special nephew, Grover Bailey, Jr. and his wife, Pam Bailey and son, Jackson Bailey will conduct the service. John Ripley will play the piano during the visitation. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crippled Children's Transportation Fund, Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 W. Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola, FL 32534.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020