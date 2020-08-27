1/1
Jane C. Pearson
1931 - 2020
Jane C. Pearson

Pensacola - (October 30, 1931 - August 25, 2020)

Jane C. Pearson was born in Detroit, MI and was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Pearson and her daughter, Nancy C. Pearson. She is survived by her six children, Patty Cruz (David), Connie Pearson, Barbara Pearson, Richard B. Pearson, Jr., Stephen Pearson and Joan Spivey (John), her brother Verne Altenbaugh (Carol), sister Mary Knowles (Richard), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families.

She was a devout and active member of St. Thomas More Parish and School. She enjoyed her 19-year career at Pensacola NAS in ATC as an administrative assistant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. A private family burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Altenbaugh Endowment Fund at the Pastoral Center Diocese, 11 N. B Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
You all are in our prayers.
Paul Flores
Friend
August 27, 2020
Loved you Jane
autry dye
