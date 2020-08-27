Jane C. Pearson
Pensacola - (October 30, 1931 - August 25, 2020)
Jane C. Pearson was born in Detroit, MI and was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Pearson and her daughter, Nancy C. Pearson. She is survived by her six children, Patty Cruz (David), Connie Pearson, Barbara Pearson, Richard B. Pearson, Jr., Stephen Pearson and Joan Spivey (John), her brother Verne Altenbaugh (Carol), sister Mary Knowles (Richard), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families.
She was a devout and active member of St. Thomas More Parish and School. She enjoyed her 19-year career at Pensacola NAS in ATC as an administrative assistant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. A private family burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Altenbaugh Endowment Fund at the Pastoral Center Diocese, 11 N. B Street, Pensacola, FL 32502
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.