Gulf Breeze - Jane Copelan Weekley, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



She was born in Atlanta, GA on June 1, 1935, to Comer "Bo" & Margaret Copelan. The family moved to Pensacola, FL in 1944. Jane graduated from Pensacola High School and attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. She married Kenneth Weekley on February 26, 1955 at First United Methodist Church, Pensacola. Jane was blessed with three daughters, Karen McLeod (Mike), Kim Weekley (Sandra), and Kaye Westmark (Scott); four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.



Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church for 75 years, serving as Sunday School teacher, Elementary Coordinator, Youth Coordinator, member of the Alabama-Northwest Florida Conference of the United Methodist Women, serving as President at the local, District, and Conference levels, Chair of Council on Ministries and Administrative Board, member of Membership, Stewardship, and Staff-Parrish Relations Committees, Older Adult Council, and Good Shepherd Ministry.



Jane was a passionate advocate for women and children. She served the community by volunteering many years with Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Girl Scouts of NW FL, Manna Food Bank, Youth Motivation Mentor Program, Adult Sewing classes, Interfaith Jail Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and Wesley Haven Assisted Living Facility.



Jane enjoyed playing games, knitting and sewing, fishing, tennis, and RV camping.



This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it! -Psalms 118:24.



Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Henry Roberts officiating. Reception will follow in the Wright Place.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Living Trust, Jane C. Weekley College Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Manna Food Bank, or Milk and Honey Outreach Ministries.