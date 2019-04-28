|
Jane Hoopingarner Moseley
Pensacola - Jane Hoopingarner Moseley
1947 - 2019
Jane Hoopingarner Moseley, Pensacola FL, was born November 2, 1947 in San Antonio TX, daughter of William and Joann Hoopingarner, while Dr. Hoopingarner was stationed at Brook Medical Center, Ft. Sam Huston TX. She grew up in Louisville, MS and Aliceville, AL. Janie passed into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on April 24, 2019, after a 12+ year journey with Early Onset Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Dixon Moseley; children, Laurie Martin, David Moseley (Cheri), and James Joseph (Tracy); sisters, Penny Madderra, and Pam Hankins (Ricky); grandchildren, Julia Bursch, Addison and Audrey Joseph, Joe and Chris Zaricor; nieces, Katie Madderra and Jennifer Hankins.
After graduation from Aliceville High School, where she played flute in the marching band, Janie attended Pensacola Junior College earning her degree in Dental Hygiene. While in Pensacola she met and later married Ensign Max Joseph USN. They had one child, James, before Max's death in an aircraft carrier landing accident. A few years after returning to Pensacola to attend the University of West Florida, Janie met Dixon Moseley at First United Methodist Church of Pensacola. They were married after Janie's graduation with a degree in Vocational Education and raised their three children together in Pensacola and St. Louis, MO. They have been married for 44 years.
Janie's life was centered around her family and her faith. She was very active at First United Methodist Church, Pensacola and Green Trails UMC in St. Louis, involved with children, youth, and adult ministries, teaching Sunday School and adult special bible studies. Janie was president and a group leader in United Methodist Women at FUMC. She was a leader for many years in Bible Study Fellowship and women's jail ministry at the Escambia County jail. She loved children and found great joy in serving as a volunteer in Miss Julie's first grade class at Ensley Elementary School. She used her musical skills playing in the Hand Bell Choir at FUMC. Her hobbies were needle work, reading, playing bridge, and travel. Janie and Dixon greatly enjoyed their trips to Europe, cruises and visits to all 50 states.
A memorial service will be held a First United Methodist Church, Pensacola on Tuesday April 30 at 10:00 am with a reception at the Wright Place immediately following the service. There will be a private inurement in the FUMC Columbarium. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Janie's honor to the Living Trust at FUMC.
The family wishes to thank the many friends, fellow members and staff at First United Methodist Church for their prayers and support during this journey, and to acknowledge the assistance received from Alzheimer's Family Services, her caregivers Sarah, Kathy, and Sonia, Emerald Coast Hospice, and Broadview Memory Care Unit. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019