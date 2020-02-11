|
|
Jane Louise Pyron
Pensacola - Jane Louise Pyron, age 88, died on February 8, 2020, in Pensacola, FL. Jane was born in New Orleans, LA January 2, 1932 to Ira W. Pyron Sr. and Louise Wilkison Pyron. At age 11, her family moved to Memphis, where she attended Hutchison Girls' School. From there, she attended Stephens College where she received her A.A. degree and Rhodes College where she received a B.A. in History and English.
She was an educator, having taught in Memphis, and then teaching overseas in Labrador and Germany through the DOD. With a love of books, her favorite job was working as an assistant to the librarian at Mid-South Bible College in Memphis.
Jane loved to travel and lived for a time in Okinawa, Japan; New Bern, NC; and Anacortes, WA. Other loves included sailing and horseback riding.
Jane is preceded in death by her brother, Ira W. Pyron Jr. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Reynolds Pyron, of Destin and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. She will be entombed at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online to www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020