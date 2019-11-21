|
Jane Mitchell Scott
Pensacola - Jane Mitchell Scott, 85, passed away with her family by her side, Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
She was born in Sacred Heart Hospital April 9, 1934 and died in Sacred Heart Hospital on November 19, 2019. She was born to Jessie Hall Mitchell and Charles Buxton Mitchell and delivered by close family friend Dr. W.C. Payne. She was baptized, confirmed and married in Christ Episcopal Church.
She attended and graduated from Pensacola High School, where she was captain of the cheerleading squad for two years, developed life-long friendships, and volunteered as a Pink Lady for Sacred Heart Hospital. It was also in these years that she began her most important relationship, her love story of almost 70 years with her late husband, Laurence Clyde Scott. In her youth and young adulthood, she enjoyed skiing in Bayou Texar and the Scott Perdido homestead on Soldiers Creek.
In her beloved Pensacola community, she was on the Fiesta of Five Flags Court of De Luna (1955), she was a charter member and secretary of the Junior League of Pensacola, Girl Scout troop leader, treasurer of both the Society of Debutante Charity Cotillion and Merry Makers, section head for the March of Dimes, and Pi Beta Phi alumni president. In later years, she served as treasurer and secretary of Nomads.
She was an early and devoted member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, where she served as secretary of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW).
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Laurence and her brother, Charles Buxton Mitchell.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Lee Lowrey (Jack) and Sarah Monroe Ellyson (Scott); her grandchildren, whom she adored, Laurence Scott Lowrey, Sarah Grace Lowrey, and Casey Jane Ellyson. These special children were the loves of her life and gave her many, many years of happiness. She is also survived by her brother, Wilmer Hall Mitchell and her life-long friend Della Lindsey.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held 11:00am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, followed by a reception in the parish hall. The celebration will be conducted by the Reverend Susan Sowers, Rector, the Reverend Nicholas Phares, Associate Rector, and the Reverend Sally Trimble. An earlier graveside burial will precede the service at 10:15am at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's honor to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Memorial Fund, 3200 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Amos Prevatt and his staff, the crew at Sacred Heart Hospital, and her amazing neighbor for many years, Gay Bell.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019