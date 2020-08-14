1/1
Jane N. Pace
1924 - 2020
Jane N. Pace

Pensacola - Jane Noonan Pace passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 10, 2020, of natural causes. Jane was born March 20, 1924, the daughter of the late William Joseph Noonan, Sr. and Jane Chilcote Noonan. She attended local schools and Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. In 1944 she married Ashley DeWitte Pace, Jr., and following his service as a U.S. Naval fighter pilot in WW II, they returned to their hometown of Pensacola. They celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in March.

Jane was an exemplary model of her generation as a devoted wife and loving mother, a faithful and active member of her church, and a steadfast volunteer and leader in the community. She was a member of the Junior League of Pensacola and volunteered for many years at Baptist Hospital's Speech & Hearing Center and Gift Shop and at First Presbyterian Church. After joining Baptist Hospital's Health Care Foundation in 1975, Jane was asked to form the Women's Board for the hospital. The annual fashion show presented by the Women's Board was one of their many activities which raised funds for the hospital's needs. Jane was named an Honorary Fellow of the Health Care Foundation, the only woman at the time to receive such a distinction.

Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, cooking, and boating and traveling extensively with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her daughter Marcia Pace Lindstrom (Fred); son, Ashley DeWitte Pace III (Judy); five grandchildren Christopher Pennewill, Jr. (Betsy), Ashley Pennewill, Ellison Pennewill, Ashley Pace IV, and Angela Pace Forth (Chris); four great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to give heartfelt appreciation to her devoted caregivers Viola Reese, Linda Seitz, Ramona Barnes, and Tayla Murray.

A private graveside service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery with her son-in-law The Rev. Fred Lindstrom and The Rev. Dr. Joan Hedrich Wooten Parish Associate at First Presbyterian Church officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation to First Presbyterian Church, 33 E. Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502 or to the charity of one's choice.

The family offers prayers of gratitude for a life well-lived and for a wonderful woman who was well-loved.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
