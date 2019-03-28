|
Jane Sanford
Gulf Breeze - Jane Sanford, a long-time resident of Gulf Breeze, passed away on Tuesday the 26th of March at the Gulf Breeze Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Leta Blagg, her husband, Glen Sanford and her sister, Ann Bell.
Jane was born in 1931 in Selma, Alabama. She attended Auburn University and married Glen Sanford, a pilot in the Air Force. They lived and raised three sons in Gainesville, Florida; Tripoli, Libya; Dayton, Ohio; Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, Alabama; Oxford Mississippi and Navarre/Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Longtime residents of Gulf Breeze will remember her wonderful smile and endearing personality from her work at Moulton's Drug Store and Revco. She enjoyed bowling, bridge, homemaking and raising her boys, numerous cats and especially her "Keen Teens" getaways with her longtime friends from Selma. Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother Herman Blagg (Jo Ann), sons: Glen, John (Anita), Morris (Cami), grandchildren: Paul, Rachel (Brad), Marie (Justin), Elise and nieces and nephews.
Flowers may be sent to Rose Lawn Funeral Home or memorial gifts may be made in Jane's honor to the USO or WWF (World Wildlife Fund).
A time of visitation will be held at Rose Lawn Funeral Home, Gulf Breeze on Friday, March 29th, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM with the funeral service to follow there at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home of Gulf Breeze. You may offer condolences, share memories and sign the guestbook at: www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019