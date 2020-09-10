Janet Ames Borman
Pensacola - Janet Ames Borman (Jan), 94, of Pensacola, Florida, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Bud, on September 4, 2020. Jan was an artist and a teacher. She graduated from Washington University, in St. Louis, MO, in 1948, with a bachelors in Fine Arts,and from Webster College, St. Louis, MO, in 1969, with a K-12, Teacher's certificate. Jan's creative spark had her designing perfume bottles; advertising for Scruggs Department store;map making for the Air Force during the Korean War; and teaching in the public schools in St. Louis, MO, Jefferson City, MO,and Gulf Shores, AL. After retiring, she experimented with pen and ink, water color, stained glass, and designed a flag for the newly incorporated Orange Beach, AL. Also, with the help of the Friends of the Library, set up an annual poetry contest for the area students, K-12. Jan and her husband, Edward (Bud), loved to travel and Jan would sketch what she saw instead of taking photographs. Even in the last years of her life, she used her skill to bring joy for others by holding art classes at her adopted church, St. Luke UMC, in Pensacola, FL and designing a colorful storyboard for the little ones at the Studer Family Children's Hospital, in Pensacola, FL.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Borman; youngest child, Michael Edward Borman; her parents, Raymond and Edith Ames; her sister, Nancy (Bob) Ames Lindstedt; and her brother Ray (Jean) Ames.
Janet is survived by a family who loved her so much; daughter, Anne Borman (Joel Nadler); son, Keith (Jennifer) Borman; daughter Bethany (Michael) Menah; and daughter-in-law, Melinda Borman. She was also survived by her sister's son, Tom (Jan) Lindstedt, and her brother Ray's children: Ray (Jacque) Ames, Debbie Smith, Lindy (Jerry) Jameson, and Matt Ames.
She was so proud of all her grandchildren: Cy (Kate Carpenter) Nadler; Zac, Amanda, and Max Borman; Angela and Julie Menah; and Jackson and Olivia Borman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: All About Dogs, Coastal Rescue, P.O. Box 476, Magnolia Springs, AL 36555 or St. Luke UMC 1394 E. Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL.
Arrangements will be handled by Family Funeral. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at the St. Luke United Methodist church, 1394 E. Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL, at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 19. The service will be live streamed on Face Book or at https://stluke-umc.org/watch
. Visitation with the family is a 1:00 pm.