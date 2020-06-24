Janet Johanna Butler
1940 - 2020
Janet Johanna Butler

Pensacola - Janet Johanna Butler "JoAnn", 79, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Foley, Alabama and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald E. Butler; son, Donald E. Butler II; daughter, Donna Lynn Stephens; granddaughter, Katelin Eve Strahan; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11AM until the service begins at 12PM.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
