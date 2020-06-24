Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet Johanna Butler



Pensacola - Janet Johanna Butler "JoAnn", 79, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Foley, Alabama and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.



JoAnn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald E. Butler; son, Donald E. Butler II; daughter, Donna Lynn Stephens; granddaughter, Katelin Eve Strahan; and 5 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11AM until the service begins at 12PM.









