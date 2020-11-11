Janet Lizbeth Mabry
Gulf Breeze - A Mountain of a Woman
It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Lizbeth Mabry announces her passing after a diagnosis of stage IV metastatic breast cancer. She became an angel on Monday, November 2, 2020, at age 67.
Janet was born in Swampscott, MA, on May 19, 1953. Janet and her siblings were raised in Treasure Island, FL, where she spent most of her childhood searching for sand dollars, boating, and swimming in the Florida sunshine. She was a true Florida girl. Janet attended Boga Ciega High School, received a BA in Political Science from Florida State University, and went on to obtain her MA in Political Science from Northern Arizona University.
She spent her early career as a child psychologist for Pasco County, FL. After being a legislative aide to Representative Ron Richman, she ran for the Florida House of Representatives. Janet found her passion as an independent lobbyist in the State of Florida, positively influencing legislation in areas of childcare, fighting sex trafficking, mobile homes, massage therapy, trial attorneys, and women's rights.
She was a mountain of a woman, standing statuesquely in her strength and beauty. Everyone who met her has learned some great lessons from her infinite wisdom. What made her the most amazing woman was her ability to bring out the beauty of even the smallest details. She had electric blue eyes, an infectious laugh, and a love of nature. She enjoyed coffee on the front porch with her daughters, watching butterflies, and scooping for sea creatures in the Gulf of Mexico. When you were around Janet, there was one thing you knew, her opinion! Janet loved to "negotiate" in depth on any subject.
Janet will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Michael Mabry, her daughters Mykel (Justin) Robinson and Lizbeth Mabry, her grandsons Jackson Robinson and Asher Robinson, her brothers Michael (Michelle) Amendola, William "Cort" (Tammy) Frohlich, Richard "Kipp" (Leslie) Frohlich, and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Frida CST y, November 13th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 100 Daniel Dr., Gulf Breeze, FL 32561. Visitation at 10:30, condensed Rosary at 10:50 a.m., Funeral at 11 a.m. Gravesite service will be held immediately after at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 2942 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563. To respect Janet's wishes, please follow the CDC guidelines. We are requiring masks and maintaining six feet of distance from attendees, which are CDC guidelines. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook for all that cannot attend at https://www.facebook.com/events/643319703017222
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to METAvivor. Donations go towards research for Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. METAvivor is the only organization that solely funds MBC research through a scientific peer review process. 100% of all donations go into MBC-specific research grants. METAvivor is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.