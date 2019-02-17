|
Janet McCluskey Acevedo
Pensacola - Janet McCluskey Acevedo passed away February 4, 2019 with family and friends by her side. Janet was born in Pensacola, Florida on June 19, 1962. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carlos Acevedo. Janet is survived by her devoted son, Logan Singleton; loving parents, Fred and Lynne McCluskey; grandmother, Marie Vogt; sister, Karen Myers (husband Brad); brother, Fred McCluskey Jr. (Sina); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 starting at 9:30a.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery. The Family will be meeting at the vacant lot (1 South Navy Blvd) at 9:00a.m. and will be entering the Cemetery in procession. Condolences can be made at trahanfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019