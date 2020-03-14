|
Janet Rose Evans
1942-2020
Janet Rose Edwards Evans, 77, passed away peacefully in her home in Navarre, FL. on March 12, 2020.
Janet was born in Warrenton, NC on October 18, 1942 and was raised in Greensboro, NC. She attended the University of North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of West Florida. She later completed a Masters of Education and Education Specialist Degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Hard work and dedication to teaching earned her Teacher of the Year for the Bogalusa, Louisiana School System in 1985. After a 35 year career, Janet retired in 2006.
Janet and husband, Robert B Evans, have had a fairy tale love and life together for the past 30 years. Traveling, tennis and spending time with family were her passions. She left a legacy of inspiring everyone she met with kind, encouraging words and seeing the good in all people and situations, even her battle with cancer. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who all hold a special place in their hearts for her love and inspiration.
She is preceded in death by parents, Walter C Edwards and Louise B Edwards. Survived by husband, Robert B Evans. Daughter, India Scott (Bradford), sons, James Vermillion and Thomas Vermillion, stepson, Bob Evans Jr., sisters, Brenda E Harwood and Jacque E Gainey, and eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1 St. Francis Dr. Gulf Breeze, FL at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 28th. In Lieu of flowers, Janet requests memorial donations be made to and American Breast Cancer Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Hospice Care for helping Janet pass to heaven in the most comfortable way possible. Also, a special thanks to Dr. James Watkins, Jennifer Bison PA and Dr. Chris Cave for your care, love and support through this journey.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020