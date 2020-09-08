Janice D. EgelandClarkesville - Janice D Egeland of Clarkesville GA, passed away September 2, 2020 at the age of 83 at home with her husband Chris & daughter Diana by her side after a courageous battle with cancer for over a year. Preceding in death her Father Robert Westwood, mother Ruby Gradwell, Daughter Dawn M Ellis and son in law James S Carter. Janice was happily married to Christian D Egeland for over 42 years and in the 42 years they traveled throughout the United States and many different countries. Traveling was one of their many passion along with visiting as many lighthouses as they could. Janice was a devoted wife a loving mother and proud grandmother and great grandmother. Janice was a volunteer at the soup kitchens in her community an Advocate and great supporter for all animals in need and shelters. Janice was a life time member and the auxiliary Chaplain at the VFW POST 7720 Cornelia GA she was also an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church of Toccoa GA. Janice is survived by her loving husband Christian; daughter, Diana; two stepsons, David Egeland, Michael Egeland; two grandchildren, James Carter II, Lee Carter (Amanda); three great grandchildren, Courtney Lynn, Christopher and Cole James. Janice also leaves behind three sisters Patricia Langton, Carol Gradwell and Sandra Schmidt. My mother's Legacy will live on in the hearts and mind of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached out to but never met and she will never be forgotten.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home with burial to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.