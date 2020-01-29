Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Fell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Renee Fell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Renee Fell Obituary
Janice Renee Fell

Lillian, Alabama - July 27, 1950-January 26, 2020

Janice "Renee" (Hinson) Fell, age 69, a resident of Lillian, Alabama, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 26, 2020. She loved the Lord and was a loving wife to her husband, the late Joe Fell for 40 years. She was also a loving mother to her six children, and her grandchildren brought her so much joy.

She is survived by her sons: Jason (Tina) Lassiter and Danny Fell; daughters: Stephanie (Chad) Porter, Mandy (Matt) Hayles and Heather Fell; grandchildren: Caleb, Dalton and Wyatt Lassiter, Alivia Porter and Matthew and William Hayles; brother Michael Hinson and sister Brenda Hinson.

The family cordially invites friends to join them for a visitation at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m., immediately followed by a service. Internment will take place at Old Spanish Cemetery, Lillian, Alabama.

Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now